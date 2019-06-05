Overview

Dr. Steven Magee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scotts Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from U C San Francisco and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Magee works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Scotts Valley, CA with other offices in Boulder Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

