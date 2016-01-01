See All Ophthalmologists in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Steven Madreperla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Moorfields Eye Hosp

Dr. Madreperla works at Associated Retinal Consultants, LLC (Teaneck) in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Vauxhall, NJ, Kenilworth, NJ, Union City, NJ, Belleville, NJ and Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Thomas Slamovits MD
    628 CEDAR LN, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 837-7300
  2. 2
    Vauxhall
    2952 Vauxhall Rd, Vauxhall, NJ 07088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 349-8155
  3. 3
    1700 Galloping Hill Rd, Kenilworth, NJ 07033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 458-8333
  4. 4
    Union City
    3196 Kennedy Blvd Ste 33, Union City, NJ 07087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 867-2999
  5. 5
    Belleville
    5 Franklin Ave Ste 202, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 450-5100
  6. 6
    Ridgewood
    2 Godwin Ave Ste A, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 445-6622

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid

Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Paralytic Strabismus
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Blindness
Enucleation of Eye
Eye Melanoma
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinoblastoma
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Steven Madreperla, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1013925254
    Education & Certifications

    • Moorfields Eye Hosp
    • Johns Hopkins University
    • Mercy Hospital and Medical Center-San Diego (California)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Madreperla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madreperla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madreperla has seen patients for Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madreperla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Madreperla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madreperla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madreperla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madreperla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

