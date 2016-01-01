Dr. Madreperla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Madreperla, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Madreperla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Moorfields Eye Hosp
Dr. Madreperla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thomas Slamovits MD628 CEDAR LN, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 837-7300
-
2
Vauxhall2952 Vauxhall Rd, Vauxhall, NJ 07088 Directions (908) 349-8155
- 3 1700 Galloping Hill Rd, Kenilworth, NJ 07033 Directions (908) 458-8333
-
4
Union City3196 Kennedy Blvd Ste 33, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 867-2999
-
5
Belleville5 Franklin Ave Ste 202, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 450-5100
-
6
Ridgewood2 Godwin Ave Ste A, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 445-6622
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madreperla?
About Dr. Steven Madreperla, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1013925254
Education & Certifications
- Moorfields Eye Hosp
- Johns Hopkins University
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center-San Diego (California)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madreperla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madreperla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madreperla works at
Dr. Madreperla has seen patients for Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madreperla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Madreperla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madreperla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madreperla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madreperla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.