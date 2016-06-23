Overview

Dr. Steven Macina, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntington Beach Hospital and West Anaheim Medical Center.



Dr. Macina works at Huntington Beach Partial in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.