Dr. Macina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Macina, DO
Overview
Dr. Steven Macina, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntington Beach Hospital and West Anaheim Medical Center.
Locations
Steven D Macina DO A Professional Medical Corp.8201 Newman Ave Ste 200, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 375-5405
Advanced Research Center Inc.1020 S Anaheim Blvd Ste 316, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 670-6282
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Beach Hospital
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr! So kind & he really cares for his patients. I have seen him for over 5 years and have been doing very well under his care.
About Dr. Steven Macina, DO
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1124130471
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
