Dr. Steven Machlin, MD

Psychiatry
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Steven Machlin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.

Dr. Machlin works at Steven R Machlin MD in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Steven Machlin MD LLC
    Steven Machlin MD LLC
6820 Porto Fino Cir Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33912
(239) 225-1364

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cape Coral Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    TPA

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 22, 2022
    I haven't seen Dr. Machlin for about 30 years. I always felt comfortable. He never pressured me to do anything that I didn't want to do. He was great at sorting things out to get me in the right direction. I couldn't think of anybody else I would want to see but Dr. Machlin.
    Richard Danchik — Dec 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Steven Machlin, MD
    About Dr. Steven Machlin, MD

    Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1063504371
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Johns Hopkins University Hospital
    Residency
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Francis Scott Key Mc
    Medical Education
    Washington University St Louis
    Undergraduate School
    I
    Board Certifications
    Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Machlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Machlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Machlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Machlin works at Steven R Machlin MD in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Machlin’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Machlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Machlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Machlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

