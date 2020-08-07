Dr. Steven Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lyons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Lyons, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Lyons works at
Locations
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
Citrus Park6117 GUNN HWY, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (727) 499-9448
Florida Orthopaedic Institute909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 978-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Scheduled a visit with Dr. Lyons to gain reassurance that it was OK I walk on this little fracture on my hip. His professionalism And explanation of the situation and how to handle it answered any questions or concerns I may have on walking on this injury leaving me with no concern on how to handle it.. His advice on how to take care of it was extremely understanding and helpful. Best bedside manner and an amazing staff to back it up with great personalities making the visit much more pleasant and just an overall great a 100% awesome visit. Definitely high recommendations to both Dr. Lyons and his amazing staff!
About Dr. Steven Lyons, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1275530479
Education & Certifications
- The University of Utah
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Loyola University Chicago
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyons works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.