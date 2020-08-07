Overview

Dr. Steven Lyons, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Lyons works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.