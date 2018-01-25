Dr. Lynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Lynn, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Lynn, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lynn works at
Locations
Steven M. Lynn MD PC4015 S Cobb Dr SE Ste 255, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 434-4567
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lynn provides outstanding care that is superior to any care provided to veterans being treated for substance abuse, mental disorders and PTSD. He listens exclusively and makes superb suggestions that lead to wellness, recovery, action and planning processses that do lead clients to enjoy life through a new pair of glasses per se.
About Dr. Steven Lynn, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1851463210
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn.
