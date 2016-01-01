Dr. Steven Lutzker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lutzker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lutzker, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Lutzker, MD is a dermatologist in Visalia, CA. Dr. Lutzker completed a residency at Ucsd-Kaiser San Diego. He currently practices at LUX Dermatology and is affiliated with Sierra View Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Lutzker is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
LUX Dermatology1337 S Lovers Ln Ste D, Visalia, CA 93292 Directions (559) 627-9901
-
2
Lux Dermatology - Hanford325 Mall Dr, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 583-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Steven Lutzker, MD
- Dermatology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1548442890
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- Ucsd-Kaiser San Diego
- USPHS
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine - Yeshiva University
- Dermatology, Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- Sierra View Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
