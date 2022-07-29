Dr. Steven Lupovitch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lupovitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lupovitch, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Lupovitch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Lupovitch works at
Locations
1
NCH Heart & VascularSpecialists1632 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-2500
2
Arlington Heights Office880 W Central Rd Ste 7100, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr lupovitch always listens to what you say. He is a very courteous and caring doctor he takes his time with you
About Dr. Steven Lupovitch, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- University of Chicago
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lupovitch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lupovitch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lupovitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lupovitch has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lupovitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lupovitch speaks Hebrew.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lupovitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lupovitch.
