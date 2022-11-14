See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Podiatric Surgery
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Lund, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.

Dr. Lund works at Metroplex Foot & Ankle Center in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in North Richland Hills, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metroplex Foot & Ankle Center
    8704 Medical City Way, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 595-1310
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Metroplex Foot and Ankle Center
    4300 City Point Dr Ste 104, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 595-1310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City North Hills
  • Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Viant
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 14, 2022
    I originally saw Dr Lund for an infected toe. He drained my toe and infected toe cleared up. We talked about the fact that it could be a Vascular Problem at which time he referred me to Modern Vascular. Modern Vascular is a Wonderful Facility and they were able to detect a very Serious Problem! I am now recovering from Surgery and want to Sincerely thank Dr Lund for listening & referring me for the help i needed.
    About Dr. Steven Lund, DPM

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Lund, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lund has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lund.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

