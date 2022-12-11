Dr. Steven Ludwig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludwig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ludwig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Ludwig, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ Robt W Johnson Med School and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Ludwig works at
Locations
-
1
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 448-6400Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Texas Station1 Texas Station Ct Fl 3, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 448-6400
-
3
Camden Warehouse351 W Camden St # 500, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 448-6400
-
4
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center500 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (410) 448-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- One Net
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ludwig?
Hi Dr. Ludwig!!! I’m coming back for that cervical issue you spotted after fixing my lumbar spine. See you soon!!
About Dr. Steven Ludwig, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1912954454
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- UMDNJ Robt W Johnson Med School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ludwig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ludwig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ludwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ludwig works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludwig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludwig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ludwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ludwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.