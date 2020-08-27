Dr. Steven Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lucas, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Lucas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dearborn, MI.
Dr. Lucas works at
Locations
-
1
Univ. Physician Group18100 Oakwood Blvd Ste 300, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 271-0430Monday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan261 Mack Ave, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-4600
-
3
Karmanos Cancer Institute at Lawrence and Idell Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center31995 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (800) 527-6266Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lucas is one of those Doctors you come across once in a lifetime, I had a 7 cm malignant tumor on my kidney and he was able to go in remove all of the cancer, save the rest of my kidney and perform a nine hour surgery and i did not feel a thing during my hospital stay and even after the staples were removed. I had expected the worst to be honest and he saved my life. He is incredibly knowledgeable, kind and with an amazing bedside manner. God willing I will never need cancer removal surgery again but i know which doctor I will be going to and which doctors hands i will put my life in. Thank you Dr. Lucas for saving my life.
About Dr. Steven Lucas, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1821292616
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lucas works at
Dr. Lucas has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.