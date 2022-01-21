See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wyoming, MI
Dr. Steven Lown, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Lown, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Lown works at Champaign Dental Group in Wyoming, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Obstetrics and Gynecology PC
    2221 Health Dr SW Ste 2100, Wyoming, MI 49519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 532-5025
  2. 2
    Metro Health OB/GYN
    770 Kenmoor Ave SE Ste 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 247-3800
  3. 3
    Metro Health - University of Michigan Health
    5900 Byron Center Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 252-7109

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Endometriosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 21, 2022
    dr lown is the best doctor i have ever had, he helped my husband and i conceive a baby when i was told it would never happen. he has blessed my life more than i can explain.
    Jennifer N — Jan 21, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Lown, DO

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    34 years of experience
    English
    1083716724
    Education & Certifications

    Metropolitan Hospital
    Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
