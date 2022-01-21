Dr. Steven Lown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lown, DO
Dr. Steven Lown, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.
Michigan Obstetrics and Gynecology PC2221 Health Dr SW Ste 2100, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 532-5025
Metro Health OB/GYN770 Kenmoor Ave SE Ste 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 247-3800
Metro Health - University of Michigan Health5900 Byron Center Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-7109
- University of Michigan Health - West
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
dr lown is the best doctor i have ever had, he helped my husband and i conceive a baby when i was told it would never happen. he has blessed my life more than i can explain.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1083716724
- Metropolitan Hospital
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
