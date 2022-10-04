Dr. Steven Lovitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lovitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lovitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Lovitt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Houston Office6655 Travis St Ste 600, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-0074
The Neurology Center P.A.7505 Main St Ste 290, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-0074
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lovitt was very willing to talk to me and help with problem solving. His communication style made it easy to discuss my symptoms and concerns.
About Dr. Steven Lovitt, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lovitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lovitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lovitt has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lovitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lovitt speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Lovitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lovitt.
