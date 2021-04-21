Overview

Dr. Steven Louis, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Louis works at Hinsdale Orthopaedics, a Division of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.