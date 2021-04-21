Dr. Steven Louis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Louis, MD
Dr. Steven Louis, MD is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Trauma Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Hinsdale Office550 W Ogden Ave Ste 220, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 323-6116
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Dr. Louis performed double hip surgery on me in June of 2020. My progression to full capability was simply unbelievable. His team is responsive and supportive, Dr. Louis is personally involved pre and post surgery, he has a great bedside manner and a pretty good sense of humor. Truly life changing surgery.
- Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Med Coll WI
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Colorado College, Colorado Springs
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Louis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Louis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Louis has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Louis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Louis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.