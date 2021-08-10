See All Allergists & Immunologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Steven Louie, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Louie, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.

Dr. Louie works at Cameron Spine Institute - Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boynton Beach
    6080 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 965-6685
  2. 2
    Florida Allergy & Asthma Associates
    5507 S Congress Ave Ste 140, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 965-6685
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bethesda Hospital East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 10, 2021
    Knowledgeable and very thorough. Took the time to listen to concerns and provided excellent follow up. Friendly and helpful staff.
    — Aug 10, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Louie, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1760489553
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allergy & Immunology: University Of S. Florida College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Louie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Louie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Louie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Louie has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Louie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Louie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

