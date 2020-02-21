See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Steven Lorch, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Lorch, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, The Woman's Hospital of Texas, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Lorch works at Children's Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Children's Cardiology Associates
    920 Frostwood Dr Ste 630, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 930-1920
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Pediatrix Medical Group
    9250 Pinecroft Dr Ste N2.101 # N2, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 930-1918

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Atrial Septal Defect
Septal Defect
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Atrial Septal Defect
Septal Defect

Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Fetal Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 21, 2020
    Martin — Feb 21, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Lorch, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • English
    • 1366649048
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University|Washington University Sch Med St Louis Childrens Hosp
    • Baylor College of Medicine/ Texas Childrens Hospital
    • Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Lorch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lorch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lorch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lorch has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

