Dr. Steven Lorch, MD
Dr. Steven Lorch, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, The Woman's Hospital of Texas, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Children's Cardiology Associates920 Frostwood Dr Ste 630, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 930-1920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pediatrix Medical Group9250 Pinecroft Dr Ste N2.101 # N2, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 930-1918
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Lorch was really clear explaining us what was the condition of our baby, and always in a very good mood.
About Dr. Steven Lorch, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- Washington University|Washington University Sch Med St Louis Childrens Hosp
- Baylor College of Medicine/ Texas Childrens Hospital
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Lorch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorch has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorch.
