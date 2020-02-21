Overview

Dr. Steven Lorch, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, The Woman's Hospital of Texas, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Lorch works at Children's Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.