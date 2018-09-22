Dr. Steven Longobardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longobardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Longobardi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Longobardi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Gulf Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Longobardi works at
Locations
Florida Heart Associates1550 BARKLEY CIR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 938-2000
Florida Heart Associates1002 Country Club Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 938-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Longobardi is a cardiologist I would recommend. He assessed my problem changed my medication and ran test to monitor my improvements. He allowed me to complete the manual stress test, which I passed with great success. For the past 5 years everything is great with no changes in medications or conditions.
About Dr. Steven Longobardi, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Miriam Hospital
- Meml Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease
