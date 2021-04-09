Dr. Lomazow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Lomazow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Lomazow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Steven M. Lomazow M.d. PC50 Newark Ave Ste 104, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 751-5643
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very educated and detailed Dr. I have been seeing him for a few months with a very tough Migraine issue. As a person, I am always happy after a visit with him. I learn so much from him as he is also a professor.
About Dr. Steven Lomazow, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306887880
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lomazow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lomazow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lomazow has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lomazow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lomazow speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lomazow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lomazow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lomazow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lomazow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.