Overview

Dr. Steven Lomasky, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Lomasky works at Endocrinology/Diabetes Assocs in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Dyslipidemia and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.