Dr. Steven Lochow, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Lochow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Lochow works at
Locations
-
1
Scott Orthopedic Center2828 1st Ave Ste 400, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 525-6905Monday6:45am - 5:00pmTuesday6:45am - 5:00pmWednesday6:45am - 5:00pmThursday6:45am - 5:00pmFriday6:45am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Three Gables Surgery Center5897 County Road 107, Proctorville, OH 45669 Directions (304) 525-6905
-
3
St Marys Medical Center Inc2900 1st Ave, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 525-6905
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Lochow, he saved BOTH of my legs when some suggested I may never be able to use them again..THANK YOU Dr. Lochow!! Thank you for not only operating on my legs, but for always being straight up, forward, and understanding.
About Dr. Steven Lochow, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1538187364
Education & Certifications
- SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lochow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lochow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lochow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lochow works at
Dr. Lochow has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lochow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lochow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lochow.
