Dr. Steven Lobritto, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Lobritto works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.