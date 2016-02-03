Dr. Steven Lobritto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobritto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lobritto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Lobritto, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lobritto saved my life. I have seen many specialist over the last 10 years, and no one was able to diagnose my illness. However, with my first consult with Lobritto, him and his team worked effortlessly to find the cause of my symptoms. His opinion is the only one I value when it comes to my health. Why? Because he's approachable, patient, and so unbelievably knowledgeable. Having consultations feels very causal, yet professional. He finds a way to instantly comfort you with any diagnosis.
About Dr. Steven Lobritto, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346229960
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- NY Hosp Cornell MC
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Pediatric Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lobritto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lobritto accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lobritto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lobritto has seen patients for Liver Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lobritto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lobritto speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobritto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobritto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobritto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobritto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.