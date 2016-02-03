See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Steven Lobritto, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Lobritto, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Lobritto, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Lobritto works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liver Biopsy
Liver Function Test
Wireless pH Testing
Liver Biopsy
Liver Function Test
Wireless pH Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Congenital Short Bowel Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Procedure Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Jejunostomy Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Liver Transplants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Transplant Surgery Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Short Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tube Feeding Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lobritto?

    Feb 03, 2016
    Dr Lobritto saved my life. I have seen many specialist over the last 10 years, and no one was able to diagnose my illness. However, with my first consult with Lobritto, him and his team worked effortlessly to find the cause of my symptoms. His opinion is the only one I value when it comes to my health. Why? Because he's approachable, patient, and so unbelievably knowledgeable. Having consultations feels very causal, yet professional. He finds a way to instantly comfort you with any diagnosis.
    — Feb 03, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Lobritto, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Lobritto, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lobritto to family and friends

    Dr. Lobritto's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lobritto

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Lobritto, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Lobritto, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346229960
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • NY Hosp Cornell MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Transplant Hepatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Lobritto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobritto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lobritto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lobritto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lobritto works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lobritto’s profile.

    Dr. Lobritto has seen patients for Liver Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lobritto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobritto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobritto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobritto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobritto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Lobritto, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.