Overview

Dr. Steven Lobel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Lobel works at Northside Hospital Cherokee in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.