Dr. Steven Lobacz, MD
Dr. Steven Lobacz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lobacz works at
Steven R. Lobacz, MD1545 W Morse Ave, Chicago, IL 60626 Directions (773) 764-5135
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Lobacz is the best! Commenting on the review below, he does provide you with his personal phone in case you cannot get a hold of him. He's professional, on time, he never makes me feel rushed, and he gives you the care you need. I always feel welcomed, and less anxious when I'm around him. I enjoy our visits, and wish he could be my therapist! I highly recommend to anyone.
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lobacz accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lobacz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobacz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobacz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobacz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobacz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.