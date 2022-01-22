See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Steven Lipkin, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Lipkin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Lipkin works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Manhattan - 1305 York Avenue Office
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Esophageal Diseases
Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Esophageal Diseases

Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Familial Polyposis Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Peutz-Jeghers Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 22, 2022
    On time, direct, helpful, wholly engaged and engaging.
    — Jan 22, 2022
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Lipkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lipkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipkin works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lipkin’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

