Dr. Steven Lipkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Lipkin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Manhattan - 1305 York Avenue Office1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
On time, direct, helpful, wholly engaged and engaging.
About Dr. Steven Lipkin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1134153547
Education & Certifications
- Natl Human Genome Rsch Inst/NIH
- Duke Univerity Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Clinical Genetics and Genomics
