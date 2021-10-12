Overview

Dr. Steven Linzer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.



Dr. Linzer works at Dr. Steven Linzer in East Meadow, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.