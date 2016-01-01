Dr. Linnerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Linnerson, MD
Dr. Steven Linnerson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Southwest Contemporary Women's Care6301 S McClintock Dr Ste 215, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 820-6657Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Southwest Contemporary Womens Care2545 W Frye Rd Ste 9, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 505-4258
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1912902917
- Maricopa Medical Center
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Dr. Linnerson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linnerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Linnerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linnerson.
