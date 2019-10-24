Overview

Dr. Steven Lin, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Healthcare Associates in Medicine in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.