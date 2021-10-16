Overview

Dr. Steven Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Lin works at Congress Orthopaedic Associates in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.