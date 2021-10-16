See All Hand Surgeons in Arcadia, CA
Overview

Dr. Steven Lin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Lin works at Congress Orthopaedic Associates in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joe Yb Lee MD Inc.
    289 W Huntington Dr Ste 103, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 821-0707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Casa Colina Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 84 ratings
    Patient Ratings (84)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Lin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699901397
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Philadelphia Hand Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Usc/Lac
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lin works at Congress Orthopaedic Associates in Arcadia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lin’s profile.

    Dr. Lin has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lin speaks Cantonese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.

    84 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

