Dr. Steven Lieberson, DPM

Podiatry
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Lieberson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Lieberson works at Sugar Land Endocrine & Thyroid, PLLC, Sugar Land, TX in Sugar Land, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven J. Lieberson Dpm PC
    17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 360, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 242-3233
  2. 2
    Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
    17500 W Grand Pkwy S, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 725-5000
  3. 3
    Physicians At Sugar Creek An Affiliate of Memorial Hermann
    14023 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 325-4100
  4. 4
    Lepow Foot and Ankle Specialists
    1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1002, Houston, TX 77002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 654-1955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Steven Lieberson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477573350
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Lieberson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lieberson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lieberson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

