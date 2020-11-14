Dr. Steven Licata, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Licata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Licata, DO
Overview
Dr. Steven Licata, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Locations
Gotlin Ob Gyn and Wellness6140 SW 70th St Fl 2, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 652-3230
Nonsurgical Orthopedics16244 S Military Trl Ste 450, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-4215
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allstate
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Licata is very thorough in his examination and explains different ways to help his patients in a personal and compassionate manner. I have recommended him to many of my students and friends.
About Dr. Steven Licata, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508874439
Education & Certifications
- Broward General Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Florida Atlantic Univer
- Family Practice, Family Practice/OMT and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Licata has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Licata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Licata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Licata speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Licata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Licata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Licata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Licata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.