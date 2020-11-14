Overview

Dr. Steven Licata, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Licata works at Coral Gables Wellness Center in South Miami, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.