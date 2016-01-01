See All Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Libutti, MD

Surgical Oncology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Libutti, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from College Of Physicians & Surgeons Of Columbia University|College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons Of Columbia University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Libutti works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 597-9199
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenalectomy
Cancer
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenalectomy
Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Endocrine Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Steven Libutti, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164585329
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Cancer Institute, National Institute of Health
    Residency
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons Of Columbia University|College Of Physicians &amp;amp; Surgeons Of Columbia University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Libutti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libutti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Libutti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Libutti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Libutti works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Libutti’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Libutti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libutti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Libutti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Libutti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.