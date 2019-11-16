Dr. Liakos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Liakos, DO
Dr. Steven Liakos, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
South Jersey Gastroenterology, P.A.406 Lippincott Dr Ste E, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 983-1900
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Liakos is a very friendly and nice man. He listened to me and suggested the next steps in helping me to feel better. I called prior a procedure and he called me back in a timely manner and answered all my questions. To me he seems genuine and concerned for me as a patient. I really liked the staff at the front desk and assistant to Dr. Liakos.
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, German and Greek
- 1295713212
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Liakos accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liakos has seen patients for Lactose Intolerance, Heartburn and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liakos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liakos speaks German and Greek.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Liakos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liakos.
