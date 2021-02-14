Dr. Steven Lewitton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewitton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lewitton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Lewitton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Cardio Texas - Austin1015 E 32nd St Ste 508, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (737) 276-4482Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cardio Texas - Manor14008 Shadowglen Blvd Ste 300, Manor, TX 78653 Directions (512) 649-1690
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring doctor.
About Dr. Steven Lewitton, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1487828521
Education & Certifications
- New York University|Weill Cornell Medical College
- Internal Medicine: Parkland Memorial Hospital|Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewitton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewitton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewitton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewitton has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewitton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewitton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewitton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewitton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewitton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.