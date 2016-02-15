See All Psychiatrists in Media, PA
Dr. Steven Levy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Levy works at Thomas S Wind DO & Associates in Media, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Havertown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    T S Wind Associates LLC
    1040 N PROVIDENCE RD, Media, PA 19063 (610) 891-7705
  2. 2
    Champaign Dental Group
    1500 Walnut St Ste 601, Philadelphia, PA 19102 (610) 892-3800
  3. 3
    LifeStance
    2010 W Chester Pike Ste 314, Havertown, PA 19083 (610) 892-3800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 15, 2016
    As a RN I can assure you he is great with assessment and diagnosis, as well as treatment. He is not a pill pusher. In fact, he is weaning me off a medication because he feels I don't need it any longer & I agree. If you're looking to get a prescription for anti anxiety meds that are not medically necessary, see someone else. I was shocked by the reviews on here & I felt the need to add clarity. Besides his monotone voice I don't have any complaint. Remember a likeable MD isn't always a good one.
    Hot Springs National Park, AR — Feb 15, 2016
    About Dr. Steven Levy, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levy has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

