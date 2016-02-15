Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Levy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Levy works at
Locations
-
1
T S Wind Associates LLC1040 N PROVIDENCE RD, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 891-7705
-
2
Champaign Dental Group1500 Walnut St Ste 601, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (610) 892-3800
-
3
LifeStance2010 W Chester Pike Ste 314, Havertown, PA 19083 Directions (610) 892-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
As a RN I can assure you he is great with assessment and diagnosis, as well as treatment. He is not a pill pusher. In fact, he is weaning me off a medication because he feels I don't need it any longer & I agree. If you're looking to get a prescription for anti anxiety meds that are not medically necessary, see someone else. I was shocked by the reviews on here & I felt the need to add clarity. Besides his monotone voice I don't have any complaint. Remember a likeable MD isn't always a good one.
About Dr. Steven Levy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1497849426
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.