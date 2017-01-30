Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Levine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Levine works at
Locations
Steven Jay Levine MD2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 687W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levine saved my husband stands life yesterday. Another doctor may not have been able to do what he did--my husbands blockage was is a difficult place to put in a stent, but with his patience and skill, it was done. This timely procedure saved his life. I am so grateful.
About Dr. Steven Levine, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1841225950
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levine speaks Arabic and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.