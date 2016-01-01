Dr. Steven Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Levin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Levin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Levin works at
Locations
Sibley Memorial Hospital5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 243-2280
Howard County General Hospital5755 Cedar Ln, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (443) 546-1575
Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute10700 Charter Dr Ste 205, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (443) 546-1575
Center for Ambulatory Surgerythe5759 Cedar Ln, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 884-4711
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Levin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods.