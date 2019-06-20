Overview

Dr. Steven Levin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Levin works at Prevea Health in Eau Claire, WI with other offices in Chippewa Falls, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.