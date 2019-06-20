Dr. Steven Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Levin, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Levin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s very talent in what he does he figures out a plan of his own mind it actually works Great ! He won’t leave u cos his minutes is up he stay till u understand the outlook u be going thro he has answers and the time for his patients an caring for us ! Spouse went thro a lot yet Dr Levin was always there he pop in when days off to make sure he was ok! Wish he never left Michigan ?? It’s hard to find awesome dr like him come back Dr Levi miss you and ur caring we agree with patient AW IN sterling mi he said it like I like to say in words an Appreciation to u Dr Levin hate to share u since u number #1 in our book and life but others know u now be busy but hard to let an Good dr to go !G.J.R Long LakeMi
About Dr. Steven Levin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Medical Center Inc
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Vascular Surgery
