Dr. Steven Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Levin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Levin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Finch University Of Health and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Levin works at
Locations
-
1
Patrick Birmingham, M.D.9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (312) 664-6848Monday1:00pm - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Glenbrook Ambulatory Care Center2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3100, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 866-7846
-
3
NorthShore Medical Group Orthopaedic Surgery2180 Pfingsten Rd # 3100, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 866-7846
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levin?
Met Dr. Levin in 2012 after tearing an ACL playing football. He was pleasant, patient, and very detail oriented. He got me through the surgery and my surgically repaired knee ended up being stronger than my normal one! He is a very talented and gifted surgeon, I recommend him to everybody I know! He is nothing short of a god-send for me. Thanks Dr. Levin!
About Dr. Steven Levin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1245254622
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Sports Med Fdn
- State University Of New York At Buffalo-Orthopaedic Surgery
- Michael Reese/University Of Chicago
- Chicago Medical School/Finch University Of Health
- Northwestern University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.