Dr. Steven Levin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (123)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Levin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Finch University Of Health and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Levin works at Patrick Birmingham, M.D. in Skokie, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patrick Birmingham, M.D.
    9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 2900, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 664-6848
    Monday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Glenbrook Ambulatory Care Center
    2150 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3100, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 866-7846
  3. 3
    NorthShore Medical Group Orthopaedic Surgery
    2180 Pfingsten Rd # 3100, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 866-7846

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 123 ratings
    Patient Ratings (123)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Met Dr. Levin in 2012 after tearing an ACL playing football. He was pleasant, patient, and very detail oriented. He got me through the surgery and my surgically repaired knee ended up being stronger than my normal one! He is a very talented and gifted surgeon, I recommend him to everybody I know! He is nothing short of a god-send for me. Thanks Dr. Levin!
    Avais — Oct 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Levin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245254622
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hughston Sports Med Fdn
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • State University Of New York At Buffalo-Orthopaedic Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Michael Reese/University Of Chicago
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School/Finch University Of Health
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    123 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

