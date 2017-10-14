Overview

Dr. Steven Lerner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Lerner works at Coast Gastroenterology Med Grp in Inglewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.