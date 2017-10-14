Dr. Steven Lerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lerner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Lerner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Lerner works at
Locations
Coast Gastroenterology A Medical Group Inc.501 E Hardy St Ste 430, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 671-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr lerner and staff was excellent. I'm 65 yr old man, first colonoscope. Staff was wam, professional and informative. Dr L explained evertyhing patiently. The actual procedure .... I can't even remember!!! Perfect anesthetic for an afternoon nap. I never should have put it off. Sure there are some long waits but now clean and confident for 3 years till next time. Highly recommend. Dave S
About Dr. Steven Lerner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518059237
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lerner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lerner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lerner works at
Dr. Lerner has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lerner speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.