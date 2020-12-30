Dr. Steven Lenos, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lenos, DDS
Overview
Dr. Steven Lenos, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brownsburg, IN.
Dr. Lenos works at
Locations
-
1
Green Street Dental Care1551 N Green St Ste N, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Directions (317) 606-3093MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and honest. I appreciated the amount of time he spent explaining things to me.
About Dr. Steven Lenos, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1003988692
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lenos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lenos accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lenos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lenos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.