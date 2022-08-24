See All Ophthalmologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Steven Leibowitz, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (54)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Steven Leibowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Columbia University Of School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Leibowitz works at Steven Leibowitz, MD - Henderson in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Disorders and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Steven Leibowitz, MD - Henderson
    2390 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-6483
    Summerlin Office
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 102, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 970-6479

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 24, 2022
    5.0 star rating8/15/2022 Dr. Leibowitz recently performed facial surgery on me. I found him not only to be an exceptionally gifted surgeon, but a physician in the true sense of the word. He is kind, compassionate, has a great personality, and was always there for me whenever I needed assistance, day or night. He truly cares about the well being of his patients and is willing to take the time to explain everything and answer all questions. I am extremely thankful that I chose Dr. Leibowitz to perform my medical procedures. He is truly superb! His entire office staff is also outstanding! I thank them all for the assistance and kindness.
    Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Leibowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679631014
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard University
    Residency
    • Harvard University
    Internship
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University Of School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Steven Leibowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leibowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leibowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leibowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leibowitz has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Disorders and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leibowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leibowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leibowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leibowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

