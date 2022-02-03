Overview

Dr. Steven Leff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Leff works at Woolfson Eye Institute in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Optic Neuritis and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.