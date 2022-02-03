See All Ophthalmologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Steven Leff, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Leff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Leff works at Woolfson Eye Institute in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Optic Neuritis and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woolfson Eye Institute
    800 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 110, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 804-1684
  2. 2
    Woolfson Eye Institute - Cumming, GA
    1505 Northside Blvd Ste 3100, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 845-0466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Optic Neuritis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Optic Neuritis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Cyclocryotherapy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 03, 2022
    I've been with Dr. Leff for a long time now. He's extremely warm, kind, and is very generous with his time. Most importantly, he's taken very good care of my eyes over the years (I have one eye that's lazy). Give his office a call if you're looking for someone to help out with your vision.
    — Feb 03, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Leff, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184651739
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Leff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leff has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Optic Neuritis and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Leff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

