Dr. Steven Leff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Woolfson Eye Institute800 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 110, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (770) 804-1684
Woolfson Eye Institute - Cumming, GA1505 Northside Blvd Ste 3100, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 845-0466
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been with Dr. Leff for a long time now. He's extremely warm, kind, and is very generous with his time. Most importantly, he's taken very good care of my eyes over the years (I have one eye that's lazy). Give his office a call if you're looking for someone to help out with your vision.
About Dr. Steven Leff, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1184651739
- University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Leff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leff has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Optic Neuritis and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Leff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.