Overview

Dr. Steven Lee Kong, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Lee Kong works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.