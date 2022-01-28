Dr. Steven Lee Kong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee Kong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- NY
- New York
- Dr. Steven Lee Kong, MD
Dr. Steven Lee Kong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Lee Kong, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Lee Kong works at
Locations
-
1
CUMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 342-1155Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Sphincterotomy
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Anoscopy
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Anal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Excision of Rectal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Anal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Anal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Arterial Catheterization With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Procedure
- View other providers who treat Bladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Bowel Strangulation
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Colon and Rectal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colon Disorders
- View other providers who treat Colon Mass
- View other providers who treat Colon Polyp
- View other providers who treat Colonic Volvulus
- View other providers who treat Cyst Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Cystectomy
- View other providers who treat Cystotomy
- View other providers who treat da Vinci® Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Fecal Impaction Removal
- View other providers who treat Fecal Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hepatectomy
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Colon Surgery
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Total Proctocolectomy With Ileoanal J Pouch
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Large Bowel Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Meckel's Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Megacolon
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Floor Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Pilonidal Cyst
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
- View other providers who treat Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Rectal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Rectal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Rectal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Rectal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Rectovaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Restorative Proctocolectomy With Ileal-Anal J Pouch
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Sigmoid Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
- View other providers who treat Sphincter Reserving Surgery
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Transendoscopic Stent Placement
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee Kong?
I had a problem with Rectal Prolapse, Dr Steven A. Lee- Kong did. surgery on 1/20/2022 !!! It was amazing: I went home the same day, after 4 days all wounds were healed / he left up and fix my rectum/ colon - for do not go out any more…. He like a Jeweler in Surgeon Field- I’m so happy to meet a Real Excellent Doctor and a Kind, Caring Person!!! Thank You, Doctor Lee- Kong
About Dr. Steven Lee Kong, MD
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134353592
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|Sloan Kettering Cancer Ctr/cornell Med Ctr|Weill Cornell Med Cntr
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- NY Presby Columbia University Med Ctr
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee Kong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee Kong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee Kong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee Kong works at
Dr. Lee Kong has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee Kong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee Kong speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee Kong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee Kong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee Kong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee Kong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.