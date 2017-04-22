Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Lee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Locations
Steven R. Lee M. D. P. C.2150 Peachford Rd Ste F, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (770) 452-0270
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I am very satisfied with Dr Lee. He explains and prescribes medications for my chronic pain. He is knowledgeable and caring. His staff is responsive and polite. I would recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Steven Lee, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1821085606
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
