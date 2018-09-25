Dr. Steven Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lee, MD
Dr. Steven Lee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Rhode Island Hospital
Millennium Physician Group, 13813 METRO PKWY, Fort Myers, FL 33912, (239) 936-1343. Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Cape Coral Hospital
Lee Memorial Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Lee is a wonderful get to the point Dr, he lets you know how it is and I would recomend him to anyone that needs a cardiologist which i already have done , he saved my life with his insight that something was wrong , after his procedurer that he recommened i had a quaduplel bypast he saved my life i cant say enough about this man .
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.