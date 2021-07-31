Dr. Steven Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Lee, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 243 5th Ave # 614, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 366-0499
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Lee’s for over a decade. I cannot speak highly enough about his expertise, professionalism and compassionate manner. I always feel that I am receiving the best possible care from Dr. Lee and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Steven Lee, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
