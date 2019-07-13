Overview

Dr. Steven Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lincoln and Pike County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Ophthalmology Consultants Ltd in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.