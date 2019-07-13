Dr. Steven Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lincoln and Pike County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Ophthalmology Consultants Limited12990 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 432-5478
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Lincoln
- Pike County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Steven F. Lee performed cataract surgery on me and did a fantastic job. I was very reluctant to even make the initial appointment. However when I did finally call, I spoke to his assistant Mary who took the time to answer all of my questions and really put me at ease. When I met Dr Lee my confidence level went even higher. I went ahead with the surgery and opted not to get anesthetized. I have to admit; on the way to the surgery I was totally second guessing my decision to be awkake while some guy carved on my eyeball. As it turned out, Dr Lee was very smooth, precise, and quick. He and his well trained staff have now made my other eye quite jealous! Thank you and all your staff at Opthalmology Consultants for a job well done!
About Dr. Steven Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1134118482
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Washington University School Med Barnes Hospital
- Ssm St Marys Health Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
