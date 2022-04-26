See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in Stockbridge, GA
Dr. Steven Leard, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Leard, MD

Pediatric Medicine
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Leard, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Leard works at Eagles Landing Pediatric Assocs in Stockbridge, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Eagles Landing Pediatric Associates LLC
    1101 Hospital Dr Ste 210, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 289-0103

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity Counseling
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Obesity Counseling
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Leard?

    Apr 26, 2022
    My son met Dr. Leard hours after he was born over 15 years ago. We had a visit today because my son has had trouble sleeping and wanted ONLY to see Dr. Leard and discuss his "list" of concerns going on with his body. Dr. Leard spent as much time as my son needed and gave him a plan for a good daily regime to follow. I wish he was my doctor too! We love him!
    Blakely Family — Apr 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Leard, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Leard, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Leard to family and friends

    Dr. Leard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Leard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Leard, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Leard, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093706426
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Leard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leard works at Eagles Landing Pediatric Assocs in Stockbridge, GA. View the full address on Dr. Leard’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Leard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Leard, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.