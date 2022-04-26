Overview

Dr. Steven Leard, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Leard works at Eagles Landing Pediatric Assocs in Stockbridge, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.