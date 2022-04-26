Dr. Steven Leard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Leard, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Leard, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Leard works at
Locations
Eagles Landing Pediatric Associates LLC1101 Hospital Dr Ste 210, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (678) 289-0103
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My son met Dr. Leard hours after he was born over 15 years ago. We had a visit today because my son has had trouble sleeping and wanted ONLY to see Dr. Leard and discuss his "list" of concerns going on with his body. Dr. Leard spent as much time as my son needed and gave him a plan for a good daily regime to follow. I wish he was my doctor too! We love him!
About Dr. Steven Leard, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1093706426
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Leard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Leard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Leard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leard.
