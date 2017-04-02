Overview

Dr. Steven Le, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They graduated from UCLA and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Le works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Dyslipidemia and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.