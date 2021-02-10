Overview

Dr. Steven Lauzon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sumter, SC.



Dr. Lauzon works at Palmetto Health-USC Surgery - Sumter Surgical in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.